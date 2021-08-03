Spain confirmed as the origin of the oldest paintings in the world

Spain has been confirmed as the origin of the oldest paintings in the world.

A team of scientists have been able to confirm the origins of the oldest paintings in the world and they are in fact from Spain. An international team of researchers have confirmed that the red marks discovered in a Malaga cave in Ardales, were in fact made by humans. The marks were also made a staggering 65,000 years ago.

According to researchers the marks are not of a natural origin. They have proven that the marks in the cave were made by Neanderthals and that they would have had to return on several occasions to make the marks. The marks were made intentionally and are located on a stalagmite in the middle of a large room.

The discovery was made by scientists from the University of Barcelona, the University of Cadiz, the National Centre for Scientific Research at the University of Bordeaux and the Neanderthal Museum in Germany. Together they have published the results in the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

As reported 20 minutes: “The researchers have corroborated that, despite the claims of the most critical scientific voices, the red marks on the stalagmite are the result of human activity and that the ochre used to make these paintings was collected outside the cave”.

The centres highlighted that the oldest paintings discovered so far have been found in three Spanish caves and are 65,000 years old. The caves are located in Caceres, Cantabria and Malaga. According to reports this has started intense debate in the scientific community, mainly due to the fact that the paintings would have been made by Neanderthals.

