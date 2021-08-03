Teresa Portela takes silver, and wins the eighth medal for Spain

Galicia’s Teresa Portela takes silver, and wins the eighth medal for Spain.

This is Portela’s sixth Olympic Games and she has finally won a long-awaited medal. She brought home silver in the K-1 200 canoe sprint event. She was born in 1982 and tried out many sports when she was younger but soon opted to pursue canoeing.

The 39-year-old Galician said: “I had been fighting for this medal for many years”,

“The last I thought when I was at the start was what my daughter said to me before I left here: ‘Mummy, I hope you win’. And I have won. I feel like I fought and persisted,” she added.

The gold was taken by New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington, which was her third gold medal in a row. Meanwhile bronze went to Denmark’s Emma Aastrand.

This is the eighth medal that the Spanish team have won at the Tokyo Olympics and it is hoped that they will win many more.


Portela first made an appearance at theOlympic Games in Sydney 2000, at the young age of only 18 years old.

