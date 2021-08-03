The snorkelling routes along the coastline of Torrox return complete with a shipwreck on one of the routes.

The snorkelling routes have been announced by the Councilor for Sports and Youth in Malaga’s Torrox, Jose Manuel Fernandez, together with Rafael Rico, president of the TiempoSub Association. The pair presented the latest edition of the Torrox snorkelling routes which will take place over the summer and will showcase the underwater scenery of the coastline along with giving snorkellers the chance to see a shipwreck on one of the routes.

Fernandez explained that the initiative hopes to promote snorkelling in the area and also showcase the varied marine fauna and flora in the area.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all health measures will be followed and safety and hygiene during the activities will be guaranteed. To ensure coronavirus health measures are met each route will be limited to a maximum of 15 people this year.

Anyone interested can register at the sports office and pay for the route up front, or the snorkelling can be paid for on the day of activity. Members of the sports department will need to pay three euros while non-members will only have to pay slightly more at five euros.

The snorkelling routes may be altered slightly due to sea conditions on each day. According to Rico everything that you need for the day will be provided and this includes goggles and a snorkel too.

As reported 20 minutes: “The route along the Espigon and Punta Torrox is considered the most charismatic, as this is where the remains of Torrox’s past are submerged. However, one of the attractions of Calaceite Beach is the chance to see the last modern shipwreck, the Barco del Arroz or Barco Hundido, which dates back to 1937.”

