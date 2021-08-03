Enjoy the summer with watermelon and beer

Enjoy the summer in Spain with watermelon and beer.

Tuesday August 3 is international watermelon day and on Friday, August 6, it is international beer day. Both beer and watermelon are something that feature prominently in Spanish life. They are both enjoyed happily with friends and family or even alone.

Watermelon has been considered as an ideal refreshment since ancient times and it has a high water content. Beer has a high water content too and can help quench your thirst. Beer though should be consumed in moderation to limit the amount of alcohol.

According to a CSIC study called ‘Moderate beer consumption and its effects on cardiovascular and metabolic health: an updated review of recent scientific evidence’, beer can provide us with health benefits.

Watermelon has a staggeringly high percentage of water and is in fact one of the fruits with the highest water content. Per 100 grams watermelon only has 30 calories and helps rehydrate and re-mineralise the body. Watermelons are grown in abundance in Spain and are well known for their refreshing flavour. They are also versatile and can be used for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even to make a snack.

Watermelons are also an analgesic and a natural inflammatory too. According to El Corrreo, “Watermelon is also a great source of vitamin A, which helps us to look after the health of our eyes, skin and teeth. It also contains citrulline, which helps to reduce the accumulation of fat in our fat cells and relaxes the blood vessels; it is rich in vitamin C, strengthening our immune system; it protects against cellular ageing thanks to lycopene and reduces blood pressure.”

If beer is consumed in moderation than it is said to have health benefits including being able to help reduce the risk of diabetes in men. According to the CSIC study ‘Moderate consumption of beer and its effects on cardiovascular and metabolic health: an updated review of recent scientific evidence’ beer has to be consumed in moderation for the health benefits to be felt though, and a balanced diet should also be consumed.

