Almeria’s Mediterranean Games Stadium will receive an investment of 15 million euros to modernise the football pitch.

In 2020 the football club UD Almeria presented a proposal which would see the Mediterranean Games Stadium converted into a large venue. With the conversion the venue would be deemed appropriate for international competitions which would give the city of Almeria a boost and welcome football fans to the city.

Juan Jose Segura, the Councillor for Sports of Almeria City Council has said that: “the remodelling of the stadium will give a boost to Almeria as a city of sporting events, and when it is finished, without pandemic, it will be an attraction for the arrival of fans to the city”.

On Monday the Governing Board of the Patronato Municipal de Deportes approved the concession to the football club. The work will involve 15 million euros and the football pitch along with other areas will be modernised.

The project is expected to have two phases and six actions. As reported 20 minutes, “The first phase will involve the modernisation of the internal infrastructures, in terms of changing rooms, offices, VIP room, shop and other rooms as well as the “great transformation” that will take place on the outside”.

During the second phase of the works the football pitch will be lowered which allow the capacity of the stands to be increased. An events hall will also be created.

