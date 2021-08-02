Week-long washout as torrential rain and thunderstorms to strike Britain, before a heatwave returns later in August.

According to the Met office Brits can expect “some heavy, and perhaps thundery, showers” as rainfall is expected across Wales and England. A heatwave though is predicted later in August. The UK has recently been battered by storm Evert, which saw parts of the UK hit by gusts of wind at nearly 70 miles an hour.

Sadly though Brits can now expect the first week of August to be a washout according to forecasters and people should get set for an entire week of thunderstorms and rain.

July’s stunning weather due to its heatwave could soon feel like a thing of the past as rainfall hits and cooler temperatures are seen.

Experts predict that the rainfall is here to stay this week after areas in London were left flooded recently. Speaking on Monday, August 2, the Met office have warned that Britain should expect “some heavy, and perhaps thundery, showers”.

The long-term forecast which runs up until Friday is not much better though and meteorologists have said: “Showers or longer spells of rain each day for most areas, these occasionally heavy and thundery, and accompanied by hail.

“Winds mainly light throughout, with temperatures around normal.”

Flood warnings have also been issued in England. Buxted in East Sussex has had one warning issued by the Environment Agency, and a flood alert has also been given for East Sussex’s River Uck.

