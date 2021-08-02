Piers Morgan says Tom Daley knitting proves ‘no one cares about these Olympics’

Piers Morgan says Tom Daley knitting during the springboard final proves ‘no one cares about these Olympics’.

Tom Daley finally won his long-awaited gold medal but Piers Morgan has hit back at him for knitting during the women’s 3m springboard final in Tokyo. The former Good Morning Britain star Piers, has criticised the Olympics repeatedly and this is just his latest dig, which he believes backs up his stance that no one cares.

The Olympics are just not the same due to the lack of spectators, something that Piers has commented on. Social media has greeted Daley’s knitting antics with a light-hearted reaction, and the gold medallist claims that it keeps him “sane”.

During the spring board final Daley was spotted knitting with purple wool and Piers said that this means that “nobody cares” about this year’s Olympic Games.

Piers took to Twitter and said: “People attacked me for saying nobody cares about these Olympics (for reasons beyond control of the athletes).

“Here is Tom Daley doing his knitting during the women’s 3m diving final. I rest my case.”

Team GB and Daley fans were quick to hit back though at Piers. One tweeted: “Keep tweeting. You are making the Olympics more popular. So he has found a stress reliever. Maybe you should try it yourself,”

Another fan tweeted their support and said: “Tom Daley, Olympic champion, casually knitting in the crowd is just amazing.”

Another fan defended the therapeutic value of knitting and tweeted: “Knitting is fabulously therapeutic! Well done Tom!.”

Daley is a dedicated knitting fan and even has an Instagram page where he recently shared a video explaining how knitting has kept him sane. “I don’t normally post things that are not necessarily knitting related on my ‘Made With Love’ page, but myself and Matty, my synchro partner, won the Olympics yesterday,” said Daley.

“I thought I would come on here to just say the one thing that has kept me sane through this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and stitching.”

He also said: “Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday. I made a little medal case too!”

