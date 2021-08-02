Malaga promotes beach recycling with new environmental campaign as part of the initiative from Every Can Counts.

The Recycling campaign is part of Every Can Counts, the European environmental awareness programme. They aim to promote recycling of cans while people are enjoying their leisure time in public spaces and this includes beaches too.

While many people recycle at home the number of people that recycle when are out enjoying their leisure time drops significantly. Throughout August multiple teams will be heading out to beaches in Malaga where they will be collecting cans. There will also be raising awareness of how important it is to recycle at the beach and in other leisure places.

The main aim of the campaign is to promote recycling on the beaches. The campaign has been supported by the council in the hope that it will raise awareness among beachgoers to use the yellow containers to recycle their drinks cans.

“Outside the home the waste we generate is mostly packaging. However, in our leisure time we forget to recycle, a practice that we have mostly incorporated at home”, said Pablo Garcia, the director of Every Can Counts in Spain.

“With campaigns like this one, we want to encourage citizens to recycle at the beach as well, a small gesture with a great environmental return, participating in a true circular economy”.

Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Operational Services and Beaches, said that: “with this action” the council “is taking another step forward in its commitment to the environment, recycling and the quality of our beaches, especially at this important time of year for both locals and visitors to Malaga”.

“The ‘Circula tu lata’ campaign joins the implementation of the new Smart litter bins located on the promenades, as well as the placement on the promenade Antonio Machado of special compactor bins for packaging.”

She also added that: “this set of actions aims to raise public awareness of the importance of recycling cans and packaging in general, not only inside our homes, but even more importantly, in our leisure time in public spaces”.

