19 people arrested for illegal trafficking of migrants in Almeria

19 people have been arrested for illegal trafficking of migrants in Spain’s Almeria. The organisation used homes in both Cuevas and in Nijar.

Officers from the Guardia civil will have dismantled a criminal organisation which moved immigrants between Algeria and Spain. The organisation then transferred some of these migrants to France. The organisation had mainly been based in the Spanish provinces of Girona and Murcia.

The organisation focused on finding vulnerable people that were likely to migrate from Algeria. These people would then be transported using taxi boats and then picked up once they arrived on the coast.

The organisation then accommodated the people in properties in both the Almeria and Murcia provinces. Some of the migrants were then moved to France, if they were prepared to pay an additional amount of money.

A Moroccan national led the criminal organisation and under his command there were 18 people who had both Algerian and Moroccan nationality. The organisation consisted of different levels that each had a specific function. The different levels were logistical, employers, transport and economics too.

The logistical level was in charge of collecting immigrants when they arrived and then accommodating them. This level of the organisation managed the properties in the Spanish provinces of both Almeria and Murcia.

Drivers within the organisation would travel a staggering 4000 kilometres in a single day as they made multiple trips between Almeria and Girona. They would even drive constantly for 24 hours.

