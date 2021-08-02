Fire at Madrid’s San Juan reservoir under control after burning 50 hectares in shocking blaze.

The fire which broke out in the Community of Madrid on Saturday has been brought under control late on Sunday night, August 1. A decision will be made today on whether firefighters can be withdrawn from the area.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the reservoir in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, sadly around 50 hectares have been burned in the blaze. In total 176 troops were mobilised to fight the fire, and bring it under control.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to emergencies 112: “The favourable weather forecasts and the intense work of the fire crews have made this possible”, reports Emergencias 112.

For the fire to be declared as under control it means that the blaze has passed from level I of the Civil Protection Plan against forest fires in the Community of Madrid (Infoma) and has decreased sufficiently to be classed as level 0.

Overnight 14 firefighters along with forest brigades from the Community of Madrid remained at the site of the blaze to ensure that it remained controlled during the night.

The advanced command post was still operational too and a meeting is expected to take place today where it will be decided if the rest of the troops can be withdrawn.

The fire also affected the M-501, this was opened up in both directions at 00:00 hours on Monday.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.