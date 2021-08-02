Jet2 announces ‘pingdemic’ travel insurance deal for self-isolating holidaymakers.

In something that is sure to help reassure many holidaymakers, tour operator and airline Jet2 are now offering a ‘pingdemic’ insurance deal. The deal means that holidaymakers will be covered for disrupted travel plans under certain circumstances.

The new coronavirus insurance will help out holidaymakers who need to self-isolate on the day that their trip starts, if they are ‘pinged’. It will also provide cover if a member of their household has a positive coronavirus test result.

According to Wales online: “It means Jet2 customers are covered if they need to cancel their trip as a result of being contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told they must self-isolate, or if a member of their household receives a positive Covid-19 test result, and they need to self-isolate on the date their trip is due to start.”

Holidaymakers will obviously need to provide appropriate evidence to support their claims too. Other conditions on the insurance include that it must be purchased a minimum of 48 hours before holidaymakers are told that they need to self-isolate. The insurance also only covers holidaymakers before they leave the UK.

“As we resume flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations, we wanted to update our Covid-19 insurance product to ensure customers are covered should they be required to self-isolate before they are due to travel,” said the chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy.

“The upgrade to our policy gives our customers and independent travel agent partners added assurance and protection when it comes to booking much-needed holidays in the sunshine.”

