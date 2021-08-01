Time magazine lists two Spanish cities among its ‘Top 100 Destinations’

TIME MAGAZINE has published its prestigious list of ‘Top 100 Destinations’ in the world for 2021, and it includes two cities in Spain

The famous American Time magazine has published its prestigious list of the 100 best destinations in the world for 2021, a list compiled after consulting with their network of correspondents, journalists, and collaborators, and they have kept in mind – they assure – that “this list is also a tribute to the people and companies that are at the forefront of an industry that, in extraordinary circumstances, they found ways to adapt, build and innovate”.

In the final selection of 100 destinations, there are proposals for all tastes, from the Portuguese city of Arouca, where this year the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world was inaugurated, to Antarctica, where on December 4 a rare total solar eclipse can be seen – the Moon will totally hide the Sun.

Sadly, many of the destinations in this top 100 list can not be visited while the Covid restrictions last, but in any case, they at least invite you to dream, and make plans for future getaways to those destinations.

Featured in this year’s Top 100 list are the two Spanish cities of Caceres, in the autonomous community of Extremadura, and Santiago de Compostela, which is the capital of the autonomous community of Galicia, in the northwest of Spain.

The old town of Caceres, is a unique mix of Roman, Islamic, Gothic, and Renaissance architecture, surrounded by large stone walls, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is also the home of the recently inaugurated €20 million, 8,000m², Helga de Alvear Museum, a very important private collection of international contemporary art, including hundreds of works collected over a lifetime by German art collector and dealer, Helga de Alvear.

In the first phase, in the museum, you can see 200 pieces of the more than 3,000 that the gallery owner and collector has hoarded, with six large spaces, which house the most monumental pieces, such as the Ai Weiwei lamp.

The second city, Santiago de Compostela, was essential in a Jacobean Year, and as Time points out, the cathedral now looks like never before, “Its ornate Baroque façade is unobstructed by renovation works for the first time in eight years. Hungry pilgrims can also enjoy the best cod in Spain in Solleiros, in nearby Praza de Mazarelos”, after it obtained that qualification in a contest last year in which 230 restaurateurs participated, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

