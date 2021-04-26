Portugal Opens The World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge

Chris King
Portugal Opens The World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge
Portugal Opens The World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge.

PORTUGAL Opens The Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge In The World at 516m (1692ft) in length

The world’s longest suspension bridge, at 516m (1692ft) long and only suitable for pedestrians, has finally opened in northern Portugal, near the town of Arouca, 60km (37 miles) southeast of Porto, and is a work of architectural genius, most definitely not for those who are scared of heights, as the ‘516 Arouca’ is located 175m (574ft) across a valley above the Paiva River.

This bridge took more than three years to construct, and is destined to become a massive tourist attraction in Portugal, at more than half a kilometre long it allows you to enjoy an impressive natural landscape that sneaks through an open metal mesh platform, and if you have the nerve, will cost you €12 to cross.

Until now, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in the Swiss valley of Zermatt, had been the longest (and most impressive) glass bridge on the planet, at 494m (1620ft) long and 85m (278ft) high at its highest point.

To celebrate the inauguration, a glamourous vertigo fashion show was held by Marques Almeida, to present their Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 collection, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

