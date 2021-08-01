The King and Queen of Spain begin their holidays in Palma

The King and Queen of Spain begin their holidays with their daughters in Palma.

The King and Queen are set to spend 10 days holidaying in Palma with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. During their stay the family will mix both leisure activities and family relaxation in with official activities too.

Last year the royal family were spotted entering the Marivent Palace together by car, but this year they were not spotted as they arrived. No details have been given by the Royal house either.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the holiday the Royal family are expected to take part in multiple events on the island. Sadly though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that the reception for the representatives of Balearic society at the Palacio de la Almudaina has been suspended yet again.

Felipe VI is getting set to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition on Monday, August 2. He has already been spotted as he boarded the Armada sailing boat, the Aifos 500. He had set off from Porto Pi. This trip though was to take part in a training session before the actual event tomorrow, which takes place in the waters off Palma’s coast.

As reported 20 minutes, “After last year’s suspension due to the coronavirus crisis, the monarch is expected to take the helm in several regattas throughout the week, for which he has had to take a Covid test like the rest of the participants.”

Queen Letizia will be busy too and will be at the closing ceremony for the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest in the Balearic capital. Here both Judi Dench and Stephen Frears are expected to be presented with awards by the Queen.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.