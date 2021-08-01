Temperatures below 10 degrees seen in Spain on the first morning of August

Expats in Spain have been shocked to see temperatures below 10 degrees being seen in Spain on the first morning of August.

August in Spain is normally awaited with some trepidation as temperatures normally soar to unbearable levels but August has started off with 10 provincial capitals having temperatures lower than 10 degrees. The temperatures were recorded during the early hours of the morning after a cold air mass made its passage felt.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Spain has felt a general decrease in temperatures across the weekend, something that is not normally expected as August begins.

One expat EWN reader said, “I was worried that August would start with incredibly high temperatures. I wasn’t expecting to see temperatures this low on the first of August.

“At least if the night-time temperatures are lower then I can sleep better.”

As reported 20 minutes, “thermometers in Leon and Soria have only reached 6 degrees, while in Burgos and Teruel registered only one degree above, that is to say 7 degrees, and Avila and Palencia 8 degrees.”

Sunday, August 1, saw morning temperatures of nine degrees in other areas such as Cuenca, Lugo, Segovia and Vitoria. Meanwhile 10 degrees was seen in Pamplona, Salamanca, Oviedo and Logroño.

Something that is sure to please many people though is that Aemet is forecasting maximum temperatures of 34 degrees on Sunday, and this will be seen in Seville and Cordoba.

