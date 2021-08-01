Home and Away star Dieter Brummer was broken by COVID restrictions before his death in Sydney, according to friends.

Friends have claimed that Home and Away actor Brummer was broken by the coronavirus measures in Sydney. He was well known across the world for playing Shane Parrish on the Australian soap, with fellow co-star Melissa George.

Brummer’s body was discovered last weekend at his home in Sydney’s Glenhaven after a request was made for police to perform a welfare check.

Shortly before his death the Home and Away actor had been offered a new job which he was said to be “really excited” about. The job was washing windows in central Sydney but new COVID restrictions came in which saw construction work banned in Sydney by the government.

His new employer spoke of how excited Brummer was: “He was really excited and really grateful about the job.

“The lockdown took the wind out of his sails.”

Brummer’s mum is set to write a book and has revealed details of her son’s frame of mind. Sadly, he had battled with depression and she hopes that her book will help others.

She said: “At the moment I am writing a book on his life, all the details of his frame of his mind will be included in that.

“His friends are helping me. And I’m hoping that the book will help people who are suffering from a depressed state of mind.

“That’s filling my life now, I’m just writing, writing, writing.”

One of Brummer’s close friends spoke of the greatest person they knew. They said: “I can’t say anything other than that he was the greatest person I knew. Intelligent, bright, just so good.”

