Rescue operation searches for missing man in a Spanish reservoir in Spain’s Merida.

A search operation began after a 39-year-old man disappeared on Saturday in the Proserpina reservoir in Extremadura’s Merida. Sadly, the search operation had to be suspended on Saturday night as darkness drew in, but the search operation was soon started up again on Sunday, August 1, as reported the authorities.

The search is being conducted by three aquatic teams along with a basic life support unit. They are being supported by a psychosocial intervention team too after the Extremadura Red Cross swung in to action to search for the man.

These resources will add to the existing search team which includes officers from the Guardia civil and the police force. 112 Extremadura emergency services are also involved in the search for the missing man according to the Extremadura Red Cross.

According to reports the man disappeared at about 17:30 hours on Saturday. Emergency services were alerted that a man had fallen into the water and sadly did not resurface. A search operation was soon launched but it had to be halted as night drew in and visibility was reduced.

Due to the ongoing search operation the bathing season in Proserpina will be put on hold today, Sunday, to allow the search to continue unimpeded, according to the Merida town Council, as reported Tele Cinco.

