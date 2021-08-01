Malaga airport and five other Aena airports get top anti-Covid score

Spain’s Malaga airport along with five other Aena airports get top anti-Covid score. This is high praise indeed as only 17 airports in the world have received a five stars rating.

The company Aena have worked extremely hard to ensure that passengers and staff are safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The work has paid off and they have received a maximum score of five stars for six airports. The airports belong to the’ Covid-19 Safety Ratings’ programme by the Skytrax consultancy firm.

Skytrax are dedicated to monitoring quality in the aeronautical field. The company has analysed over 550 airports and a staggering 500 plus airlines across the world. Aena have proven their commitment to safety and have gained the maximum anti-Covid score at several of their airports and this includes the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport in Spain.

The quality program has been designed exclusively for the airport sector and quality auditors monitor health controls along with communication measures and also access controls.

The highest rating available from Skytrax is five stars and only 17 airports across the world have gained this rating. A staggering six of these airports belong to the Aena network.

Airports in Spain have been rated and the ones with the highest scores are Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de la Laguna as reported Europa Press.

According to Europa Press, “The ‘Covid-19 Safety Ratings’ programme is the only programme in the world specifically designed for the airport sector. The visits were carried out in person by a group of auditors who toured the six airports and inspected the measures implemented by Aena to guarantee the safety of passengers and workers in the health situation.”

