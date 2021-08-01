Piers Morgan reveals brutal text from Holly Willoughby after he proposed they host Good Morning Britain together.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain host has exposed a brutal text from the 40-year-old This Morning presenter, Holly Willoughby. The text was sent after he joked that the pair should co-host Good Morning Britain.

One magazine pitched the duo as the dream team that could save the Good Morning Britain TV show. Writing for the Mail, Piers commented: “Holly & Piers – CAN THEY SAVE

GMB?’ screams the new cover of Woman magazine.

“I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team.

“‘I want the biggest dressing room,’ I texted Ms Willoughby.”

He tells of how Holly hit back and said: “You can have it. I won’t be there.'”

Earlier in the year Piers was encouraged to take part in an online meditation course by Holly who was concerned after he stormed off Good Morning Britain. Piers had been criticised by co-star Alex Beresford and stormed off air.

“Holly Willoughby was more concerned about my blood pressure from all the GMB ranting”, said Piers.

“Holly then sent me a link to one hat costs £249 for seven hours of meditation technique training live broadcasted to my home which would include advice on ‘managing difficult situations’, ‘nailing interviews’ and ‘making hangovers less horrible’.

“And I’d even get my own personal meditation sound to repeat softly in

my head! This would apparently all ensure I am ‘no longer ruled by my emotions’.

“Problem is that I can’t imagine anything more boring than not being

ruled by my emotions.”

