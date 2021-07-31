TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting

By
Ron Howells
-
0
TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting
TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died after a fatal cinema shooting in which his date also died in front of him.

Social media influencer and TikTok star Anthony Barajas had been on life support in hospital since the shooting on Monday before losing his battle for life today, Saturday, July 31, aged just 19.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Anthony was shot in the eye, authorities have arrested a suspect, who they say is facing multiple charges.

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting
The social media influencer’s date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich. Image: Instagram

The social media influencer’s date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was shot in the head and died instantly in the incident, which happened at a cinema in Corona, California. Authorities also reportedly said that the shooting seems to have been totally unprovoked- their suspect apparently having no connection to Anthony or his date for the night.


On Tuesday, police arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, at his home in El Cerrito, an unincorporated area of Corona. Police searched the suspect’s home and found a firearm and additional evidence related to the movie theatre crime scene, they said.
“The firearm matched the calibre of the weapon used in the murder,” said police in a press release.
There were fewer than 10 people in the theatre where Goodrich and Barajas were shot, Corona Police Capt. Paul Mercado told CNN, yet it has not been determined if the shooting happened during or after the movie.
“They were shot in the head,” Corona Police Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis told CNN in an email. “We will not know how many times or the exact entry point of the bullet(s) until the coroner performs their autopsies and writes their reports.”

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here