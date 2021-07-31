TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died after a fatal cinema shooting in which his date also died in front of him.
Social media influencer and TikTok star Anthony Barajas had been on life support in hospital since the shooting on Monday before losing his battle for life today, Saturday, July 31, aged just 19.
Anthony was shot in the eye, authorities have arrested a suspect, who they say is facing multiple charges.
The social media influencer’s date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was shot in the head and died instantly in the incident, which happened at a cinema in Corona, California. Authorities also reportedly said that the shooting seems to have been totally unprovoked- their suspect apparently having no connection to Anthony or his date for the night.
