TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies after fatal cinema shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died after a fatal cinema shooting in which his date also died in front of him.

Social media influencer and TikTok star Anthony Barajas had been on life support in hospital since the shooting on Monday before losing his battle for life today, Saturday, July 31, aged just 19.

Anthony was shot in the eye, authorities have arrested a suspect, who they say is facing multiple charges.

The social media influencer’s date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was shot in the head and died instantly in the incident, which happened at a cinema in Corona, California. Authorities also reportedly said that the shooting seems to have been totally unprovoked- their suspect apparently having no connection to Anthony or his date for the night.

On Tuesday, police arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, at his home in El Cerrito , an unincorporated area of Corona. Police searched the suspect’s home and found a firearm and additional evidence related to the movie theatre crime scene, they said.

“The firearm matched the calibre of the weapon used in the murder,” said police in a press release.

There were fewer than 10 people in the theatre where Goodrich and Barajas were shot, Corona Police Capt. Paul Mercado told CNN, yet it has not been determined if the shooting happened during or after the movie.

“They were shot in the head,” Corona Police Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis told CNN in an email. “We will not know how many times or the exact entry point of the bullet(s) until the coroner performs their autopsies and writes their reports.”

