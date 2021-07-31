Pregnant women in Balearics can get vaccination without appointment

The Minister of Health and Consumption of the Balearic Islands has announced that pregnant women can get vaccinated without a prior appointment.

Patricia Gomez, the Minister of Health and Consumption in the Balearic Islands has announced that pregnant women can get vaccinated without a prior appointment. The announcement was made in a press conference yesterday, July 30, with the general director of Health, Eugenia Carandell, where they updated the situation of vaccinations and the health crises on the Islands.

Between August 4 and 10, pregnant women who want to get the vaccination will have the Pfizer vaccine and can go to the Son Dureta vaccination centres (Palma), the Manacor racecourse, the Mateu Cañellas de Inca sports centre, as well as at the points of mass vaccination of Mahón, Ciutadella, Ibiza and the Hospital de Formentera without an appointment. Women can go between 4pm and 7pm.

Over the last week, hospitals in the Balearics such as the Son Espases University Hospital have reported that several pregnant women have been hospitalised during the fifth wave Spain is currently experiencing. This is something that did not happen during the health pandemic’s previous waves. There have been six pregnant women reportedly hospitalised.

The news comes as Andalucia urges pregnant women to get vaccinated. Gynaecology and obstetrics doctors from some larger Spanish hospitals have called on the communities to accelerate the vaccinations of pregnant women after registering a sudden increase in ICU admissions and the death of at least three pregnant women in the last month.

“We are experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic for these patients. They are in the centre of a perfect storm, ”explained Óscar Martínez Pérez, from Hospital Puerta de Hierro (Madrid) and principal investigator of the ObsCovid registry in Spain.

