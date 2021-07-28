Andalucia urges pregnant women to get vaccinated after mortality rates rise

Andalucia urges pregnant women to get vaccinated after the deaths of three pregnant women.

Gynaecology and obstetrics doctors from some larger Spanish hospitals have called on the communities to accelerate the vaccinations of pregnant women after registering a sudden increase in ICU admissions and the death of at least three pregnant women in the last month.

“We are experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic for these patients. They are in the centre of a perfect storm, ”explains Óscar Martínez Pérez, from Hospital Puerta de Hierro (Madrid) and principal investigator of the ObsCovid registry in Spain.

According to data supplied by the professionals, in the last month, there have been three deaths of pregnant women in Barcelona , ​​ Malaga and Murcia , according to “a non-exhaustive registration system” managed by specialists, so the figure could be even higher.

“In addition, there have been intrauterine fetal deaths at least in Madrid and Mallorca, and numerous urgent caesarean sections due to the worsening of the pregnant women. We are saving many women because we have a very capable healthcare system, but in some cases, we are touching the bar and we will have to see the consequences of long admissions to the ICU ”, added Martínez Pérez.

“We are in a very delicate moment,” adds Guillermo Antiñolo, head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Service at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla. “We have very heavy ICUs. We must vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate pregnant women and do it quickly ”, he insisted.

