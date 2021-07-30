Gary Lineker lands “multi-year” La Liga Sport job

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
BBC Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker quits BT Sport landing “multi-year” La Liga sport job. Credit: Twitter.

Gary Lineker has quit BT and landed a “multi-year” job presenting for La Liga Sport.

Ex-footballer Gary Lineker has announced he has quit BT Sport and joined LaLigaTV in a “multi-year agreement”.

Lineker, who used to play for Barcelona, already currently presents the Premier League highlights on BBC’s Match of the Day.

The former England captain announced he was stepping down from presenting BT Sport’s Champions League coverage last season to follow Leicester in the Europa League.

He Tweeted in May: “I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day. I feel it’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?)”

He has since announced he will be joining LaLigaTV: “I’m thrilled to become a part of LaLigaTV, a channel I’ve watched every weekend for the last two seasons,” said Lineker.


“I have fond memories of my time playing in Spain and very much look forward to sharing the excitement of LaLiga with viewers in the UK and elsewhere.”

Melcior Soler, Audiovisual Director at LaLiga, said: “Adding Gary Lineker to our talent pool is really exciting for LaLiga fans.

“He has a vast portfolio of presenting experience and an in-depth knowledge of Spanish football. We look forward to witnessing the expertise, energy and passion he will bring to LaLigaTV.”


Lineker, 60, is one the BBC’s highest-paid hosts and announced last year he had signed a new five-year contract with them in which he has taken a 23 per cent pay cut, according to The Evening Standard.

