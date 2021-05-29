GARY LINEKER Quits BT Sport to follow Leicester City in Europe next season with his sons



Football legend, and television presenter, 60-year-old Gary Lineker, has announced on Twitter this evening, Friday 28, that he is quitting BT Sports, in order to be free to travel Europe next season, with his four sons, watching his beloved team, Leicester City playing.

Lineker joined the channel in 2015, to present their Champion’s League coverage, and tomorrow night’s final in Porto, between Manchester City and Chelsea will be his last job with BT Sports, although he will remain in his roles as host of BBC’s Match Of The Day, where he has been since 1999.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a statement, the former Leicester City striker said tonight, “Porto’s mouth-watering all-English final this weekend will be my final Champions League show for BT Sport. I’ve loved hosting the best club tournament in world football and I’m genuinely proud of being part of their truly groundbreaking coverage over the past 6 years”.

He continued, “I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day. I feel it’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?)”

Adding, “A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. You’re one hell of a team. It’s been a joy working with you. Well played”.

In a prolific football career, Lineker was capped 80 times between 1984 and 1992 by England, scoring 48 goals, and was the top scorer at the Mexico World Cup in 1986, while in the league, between 1978 and 1985, he scored 86 goals for Leicester City, and went on to play for Everton, Barcelona, Spurs, and Nagoya Grampus in Japan.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.