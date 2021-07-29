Downloading the Covid passport in Spain

The coronavirus vaccination programme is progressing well in Spain and now many people are intent on downloading their Covid passport in Spain.

The Covid passport, or to give it its full name, the European Digital Covid Certificate, came into force on July 1 this year after an agreement was put in place by the European Union. Residents and citizens within the EU can now download digital Covid certificates easily.

The certificate confirms whether a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus or if they have received a negative result from a test. The certificate also shows if they have caught COVID and have recovered from the disease.

The Covid passport is available in digital format or on paper and comes with a QR code. These certificates are available in the national language and also in English and are free. According to the European commission they are also reliable and are valid for all European Union countries.

In Spain most of the autonomous communities have created a special section on their mobile health apps, where the certificate can be downloaded from. This means that people can easily download the Covid passport. The Ministry of health have also created an electronic procedure whereby people can access their certificates too.

In Andalucia the Salud Andalucia application can be used to request the passport. It is also available using the Andalusian Health Service web portal from the Ministry of Health and Families.

In the Valencian community the passport can requested using the web portal of the Generalitat Valenciana. It can also be accessed by the GVA +Salut mobile app.

For the Balearic Islands you should head to the health website of the Balearic Government. There is also an app available to download for IOS or Android.

In Madrid you can access the Health website to download the certificate or request it in person. The Virtual Health Card mobile application is also available.

In Murcia the certificate can be downloaded from the Electronic Headquarters of the Region of Murcia. It can also be gained in person at health centres, Consulting Rooms, Registry Assistance Offices of the CARM and Specialised Offices of the Cartagena and Lorca Health Areas, but appointments are needed, as reported 20 minutes.

Other autonomous regions have their own ways of accessing the certificate, but the best bet is to find their mobile app and start there.

