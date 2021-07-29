Sanchez marks the opening of a “new stage of recovery” in Spain, and states that “we are going to recover our economy, our employment and industrial activity”.

The Spanish vaccination program is progressing well and Spain is said to be on the road out of economic crisis. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit the country hard but Spain is now ready for a new “stage” and according to Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, the next stage will be one of “recovery”.

Sanchez spoke at the Moncloa Palace today, Thursday, July 29. It was to report on how the government has progressed during the last half year. He believes that the government is well on its way to fulfilling most of their “commitments”. Sanchez stated that now the pandemic is on its way to being beaten, Spain is in a “new chapter” of recovery. He wants the government to leave behind the last few months and head forwards in a positive manner.

Sanchez spoke of the harshest part of the coronavirus pandemic being over and how “the Government is committed to moving forward”. He also appealed for the opposition to tone down some of the criticism that has been laid at the feet of the government this term.

“This is the moment in which everyone must decide whether they want to move forward or block the majority of society’s desire to move forward”, said Sanchez.

Sanchez added: “We are going to recover our economy, our employment and industrial activity”.

The Spanish Prime Minister has again said how no one will be left behind. “Spanish society has shown solidarity in suffering, and we cannot forget that. We have the challenge of leading the new stage, and once again we have to show solidarity so that no one is left behind”, said Sanchez, as reported 20 minutes.

“We all have to share in this new time of hope that is opening up”.

