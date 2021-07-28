Loose Women’s Kaye Adams tells Piers Morgan he’s lost the plot over his Olympic medal comments.

Kaye Adams presenter for Loose Women has hit back at Piers Morgan and told him that he has lost the plot over his shocking comments regarding Olympic medal winners. The Former Good Morning Britain star Piers took to Twitter and caused much controversy.

“I don’t think Silver and Bronze medals are shameful, but no real champion would ever feel comfortable having one in their trophy cabinet,” said Piers

He also added other tweets and claimed that: “Winning means coming 1st, not 3rd…. get out of your comfort zone Meagan!”

“Real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd. ”

Kaye hit back at Piers and said: “You have seriously lost the plot Piers.”

Kaye was supported by many other sports fans on Twitter. One said: “I normally like your posts @piersmorgan but as an ex athlete who could only dream of getting to the olympics.

“For you to even think that proves youve never even been close to being classified as an athlete. Its the pinnacle of sport to get a medal at the greatest show on earth.”

Former Liverpool footballer Jason McAteer also made his voice heard. “Seriously Piers what you know about sport is not worth knowing. Don’t be disrespectful to the effort dedication hard work and desire these elite athletes put in,” tweeted Jason.

Paddy Barnes, a three-time Olympian and former professional boxer even offered to fight Piers. “Piers, ill fight you for my Bronze medals,” tweeted Paddy.

Paddy fought hard to win his bronze medals at both Beijing and London, when he appeared in the light-flyweight division.

