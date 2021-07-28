Katie Price ‘planning winter wedding’ after finalising divorce from ex Kieran.

Katie Price is set to marry Carl Woods this winter after her divorce has come through from Kieran Hayler. According to reports, the former the glamour model will marry ex Love Island star Carl later this year.

Speaking to new! magazine a source close to Katie said: “Katie is delighted her divorce from Kieran is now done and dusted. She feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“She’s officially free from that marriage and she can now focus on her plans for her wedding to Carl.”

The pair got engaged in April and according to the insider Katie is ready to move forwards.

“Katie is moving forward,” added the source.

“Her main focus now is on the wedding, babies and her future with Carl. She’s hoping for a winter wedding as Christmas is her favourite time of the year.”

Katie hopes that the wedding will take place this year as her mum is terminally ill. Speaking on Good Morning Britain Katie said: “We’ve discussed (the wedding) with his parents yesterday and my mum.

“They came up at the weekend and met all the parents.

“And obviously, my mum’s terminally ill – my mum’s watching, love you mum and yes it’s the same as when you were here, I was late again and she’s going to have a go at me as I had my lips done yesterday, yes I did it, whatever, she said don’t you dare do it before you go on telly – anyway, obviously she’s terminally ill and she said she wants us to get married so she sees it.”

The pair expect the wedding to be this year. “We’ll get married this year and it will be very different to everything Kate’s done before”, said Carl.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.