Ex-lover of King Juan Carlos claims secret agents drilled a hole in her bedroom window and hacked her phone.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, aged 57, had a long affair with Juan Carlos, the disgraced former Spanish monarch. Juan Carlos is married to Queen Sofia, and the affair took place between 2004 and 2009.

High Court documents have revealed that the ex-mistress believes that Juan Carlos set spies on her and had her followed in the UK and that he also ordered them to her go to her Shropshire estate. She believes they drilled a hole through her bedroom window.

The ex-mistress has lodged a complaint with the High Court in London. She is suing Spain’s former monarch and claims that he harassed her from ‘from 2012 until the present time’. Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014.

The ex-king made his escape to Abu Dhabi last year and Ms Sayn-Wittgenstein alleges that he launched a surveillance campaign against her. She claims that he had both secret agents and the Spanish intelligence service on her trial. She claims that he had her tracked and even had her PC and her mobile hacked.

She claims that her window had a ‘perfectly drilled hole’ in it and she alleges that Juan Carlos was behind this.

The documents also contain other claims such as the fact that she was she was falsely accused of stealing from the Royal Palace inSpain.

