Marlaska plans to toughen punishment for assaulting Police and Guardia civil officers.

The Ministry of the Interior which is led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska is set to propose to the Ministry of Justice that people who attack police officers and Guardia civil officers are given tougher punishments.

The news comes from the Department of the Interior to the Unified Police Union (SUP) and the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) who started to campaign for this a few months ago, as reported 20 minutes.

According to 20 minutes, the director of Cabinet of the minister, Susana Crisotmo, believes that it is appropriate for this this proposal to be taken into account for an “eventual reform of the Penal Code”.

Crisotmo believes that the strengthening of punishments would have a great impact on the state security forces. “It facilitates the development of their general missions, based on complying with and enforcing the law, protecting the free exercise of rights and freedoms and guaranteeing public safety,” says Crisotmo.

Currently attacking an officer is included within the penal code under article 550.2. Attacks on officers are already punishable by time in prison which can last up to 4 years. If a public official is attacked, then the penalty comes in at six months to 3 years in prison. Sadly though judges often offer far more lenient sentences.

At the moment though no one knows how much the punishment could be increased by and when it will happen.

Carlos Morales, the national spokesman for the SUP, believes that respect for authority is being lost.

“Little by little we are losing the principle of authority and the penalties need to be toughened up a little so that this respect is not completely lost”, said Morales.

