Remodelling of Almeria fishing port begins with demolition work

Remodelling of Almeria fishing port begins with the demolition of the old fishermen’s huts.

This week the work has been started by the Port Authority of Almeria for the demolition of the old port’s fishermen’s huts and warehouses. This is just the first phase in an ambitious project which will see the fishing port in Almeria adapted to new uses. The project aims to modernise the area for all to enjoy. Working conditions for the fishing sector will also be improved during the initiative.

In total the works will involve an investment of 701,204 euros. The work is being carried out by Construcciones Nila, and it is expected that the work will take around six months to complete.

The space will be urbanised once the demolition of the old warehouses and barracks has been completed.

As part of the project several esplanades will be constructed and lighting will be added to the area. The current service road will also be modified and the façades of two fishermen’s huts will be adapted too.

In the future visitors to the area will be able to make use of open-air car parks. Work is also planned for surveillance cameras to be installed and a high security perimeter fence as well. Cabling work will be carried out as currently the electrical and telephone cables run overhead. These are set to be channelled in, in the future.

The planned work is part of the improvement plan of the Port authority. According to the president of the APA, Jesus Caicedo the work will “change and improve the image of this area”, as reported Europa Press.

