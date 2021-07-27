Elite swimmer Paco Salinas prepares for the Paralympic Games in Torremolinos

Elite swimmer Paco Salinas prepares for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Spain’s Torremolinos.

The Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Sports, Jose Piña, welcomed the elite swimmer Paco Salinas to the facilities of Pool III of the Torremolinos Municipal Sports Board. The Paralympic athlete is training here ready for the Paralympic games in Tokyo. The Paralympic games will take place at the end of August.

“We have invested a lot in infrastructures, in improving the water temperature or in the outdoor services and it is noticeable with the arrival of top level people like Salinas who want to train here. This reinforces our strategy of betting on first class facilities for athletes, neighbours and tourists,” said councillor Piña.

Salinas always make sure to use local facilities for training when available and he has invited local residents to come and enjoy the sports facilities that Torremolinos has to offer. “They are really great, you can be here training while enjoying the sun, the water and the peace and quiet,” said Salinas.

He also commented on how well-adapted and clean the local beaches are in the municipality. This athlete has an excellent track record with 32 gold, 29 silver and 2 bronze medals in Spanish championships. He also has 3 second places and one third place with the Andalucian national team.

