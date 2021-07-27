LONG serving Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is in Mallorca but is still keeping up with training despite being on holiday .

As part of a promise by Jurgen Klopp that all players would have at least three weeks holiday this summer, Henderson is not due to return to the club until early August and may even miss their first match of the season against Norwich City.

Sometime England captain intends to ensure that he is fit upon his return to the UK and has been seen training both in the gym and on the pitch at newly promoted La Liga team RCD Mallorca.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He may well meet up with former England and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge who was left without a club at the end of last season and is currently part of the Mallorcan team’s pre-season squad, hoping perhaps to return to top class football for this coming season.

There have been rumours about Henderson’s contract which still has two years to run when he will be 33 and his named has been linked with Nuno Espirito Santo and a possible early move to Spurs.

It may well be that the owners of Liverpool might let him go for a decent sum now, rather than wait until his contract expires and he will be worth a lot less but will still be earning top money from the lucrative contract he signed three years ago.

Thank you for reading ‘Jordan Henderson is in Mallorca but is still keeping up with training’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.