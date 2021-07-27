EN route to Barcelona to watch a friendly match between Barcelona and Girona, celebrity couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoyed Mallorca visit.
Martin, 44-year-old singer and founder member of Coldplay and Dakota Johnson 31-year-old actress from 50 Shades of Grey got together four years ago and she finally moved into his Malibu house some time ago.
The couple spent a few days in Palma wandering around the city, enjoying the weather, the sites and the sea before jetting off to Barcelona for the football.
Other celebrities who are either on the island or have recently left included Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic with the Spanish Royal Family due to arrive within the next week or so.