Brit couple hit out after £4k Jet2 holiday affected by Post-Brexit passport rules

Brit couple hit out after £4k Jet2 holiday is affected by Post-Brexit passport rules. The holiday was ruined after they were refused travel from Leeds Bradford airport.

The couple from the north-east have warned other holidaymakers after their holiday was ruined by post-Brexit passport rule changes.

Colin and Jennifer Davies of Eaglescliffe have claimed that the guidance given to them by Jet2 was “unclear”. They have encouraged holidaymakers to ensure that their passports meet all the new requirements.

The pair had been set to fly to Corfu but were sadly refused travel when it was discovered that both their passports had “expired” for EU travel. Jet2 claim that their communications are sufficient and travel company Hays have said that their staff inform all customers of the need to check passport validity. The couple had booked the holiday with Hays.

Colin told the Northern Echo that Jet2 had not clearly informed them of the changes.

“On the ’manage your holiday’ section on the Jet2 website, they clearly state check your passport has three months validity on return and is not over ten years old,” said Colin.

Colin claims that the wording on the Jet2 website had made him believe that their passports met all the necessary requirements.

UK passports must now have six months remaining from the time of travel and they must also be less than 10 years old in order to meet new rules for EU travel.

Colin believed that he followed all the rules outlined and had ticked all the boxes on his travel checklist. Colin said “I just feel like we have been misled, it just seems wrong. I am very thorough and I can’t believe it.”

A spokesman for Jet2 commented that: “We are obviously very sorry to hear about this experience, but the expiry date shown in the customer’s passport was effectively over-stated as a result of recent rule changes.

“We are satisfied that our pre-departure communications are very clear.

“These communications always remind customers to check the validity of their passport, in line with Government advice.

“We also point customers to our Travel Requirements page on our website, where they can find more information on how to ensure that their passport is valid for travel and in line with Government advice.”

