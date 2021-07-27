Vaccination progress begins to stabilise incidence among young people in Spain

The progress of the vaccination programme in Spain begins to stabilise the incidence among young people.

The vaccination programme is progressing extremely well in Spain and it seems that this is beginning to be shown in incidence rate of coronavirus infections in the young. Sadly, in the last few weeks this age group have shown the highest number of infections. In the last 48 hours though the incident rate in this group has only increased 3.4 points, as reported La Opinion de Malaga.

Figures from the Ministry of Health show that the 14-day cumulative incidence rate among 15-29 year olds has risen to over 2,200 cases per 100,000 population. This figure is still shocking but it has only increased slightly over the weekend. It is believed that this slight increase is due to the fact that the vaccination programme is working.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Andalusia began to vaccinate people over the age of 20 years old last Wednesday. This means that the 20 to 29-year-old age group which was registering the highest number of infections are now able to be vaccinated.

Adding people who are born in 1999, 2000 or 2001 has helped the progress of the vaccination. Malaga has seen over 56,000 residents in this age group vaccinated already with a single dose. This accounts for over 30 per cent of the population of Malaga.

Sadly, the number of infections due to the coronavirus is still increasing and Juanma Moreno the President of the Andalusian Regional Government has commented on the figures in Malaga. “There are 379 patients with COVID in Malaga’s hospitals, which represents 38.9 percent of all those hospitalised in Andalucia, and there are 62 patients in the ICU, which is 35 percent of the total in the region” said Moreno on Monday, July 26.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.