Divers clear more than 100 kilos of marine litter from the Baños de la Reina and Almadraba cove.

The clean-up operation was carried out by the Red de Vigilantes Marinos and organised by the Arrecife Diving Club. The excellent initiative was also supported by the Snorkelling Group La Torreta and Nivea Sun.

The team were working together to take out as much rubbish from the marine areas as possible especially in shallow areas. Volunteers from the company Nivea Sun have also been patrolling the beach and removing waste too.

Volunteers have worked on two areas of great historical and ecological value that often see high amounts of litter gathering. Litter gathers in these areas due to intense winds and the high number of bathers attracted to the area according to the Red de Vigilantes.

The Baños de la Reina are stunning natural pools which have a long history. According to legend there were built for a Moorish queen who did not want to be battered by the waves when she bathed. In fact, they date back to Roman times and come from a fish farm. The pool is located near a 5000-year-old archaeological site which is considered one of the Mediterranean’s most important sites.

Large amounts of rubbish including plastics, cans and packaging are dragged into the area by currents in the sea and the wind.

The second location for the clear up was the Almadraba cove which can be found at the foot of the Serra Gelada Natural Park. It is one of the most frequented beaches in the area of El Campello,as reported 20 minutes.

The group were able to remove 103 kilos of marine rubbish, included dinghies which had been abandoned. Also a staggering amount of glass, cans and plastic left behind by bathers in the area was removed.

