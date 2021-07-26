Health authorities are investigating the death of a young man after Janssen jab in Spain

Health authorities are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man after having the Janssen Jab in Spain’s Seville.

The 36-year-old man came from a village in the Sierra Sur region of Seville and suffered from a stroke only 10 days after having received his Janssen coronavirus vaccination. Spanish authorities are now investigating the death. So far according to Spanish health records no deaths have been recorded due to this vaccine.

The man suffered from a stroke in early July. As soon as the authorities received a report from the doctors who treated the man which showed their suspicions, the Andalusian Regional Government passed the file on to the Andalusian Centre for Pharmacovigilance, as reported El Mundo. This was also confirmed by Ministry of Health sources to Efe.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products – Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios was then informed.

According to reports the man had no previous by pathologies prior to his vaccination. His vaccination happened at his workplace on June 25 and a few days later he began to feel unwell. Although strokes are more common in older people it is not unheard of for them to occur in young adults too.

On July 5 the man was transferred to Osuna’s hospital of La Merced, where they discovered that he suffered from a stroke. He was then transferred to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he sadly died, as reported La Vanguardia.

