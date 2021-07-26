A Place in the Sun guest left stunned by partner’s huge list of demands in Spain

A Place in the Sun guest was left stunned by partner’s huge list of demands in Spain. The couple were buying their first property together, but had lived together for some years.

One guest was left in stunned silence after her partner reeled off a long list of demands for their potentially property in Spain. A Place in the Sun whisked viewers off to the Spanish coastline to find Jacqueline and Chris the perfect property abroad on the show which was hosted by Scarlette Douglas.

The couple had high expectations as they wanted to spend around £150,000, but had £50,000 extra if they needed it in order to find the perfect place.

Host Scarlet was eager to see exactly what they were looking for before the pair began their property hunt. Jacqueline quickly started to list essential requirements the couple seemed to have agreed on ahead of hand. She soon appeared shocked though when her husband started to real off new demands.

“This is the first time you’re buying a property together – how do you think it’s going to go?” Said Scarlett.

Jacqueline said: “We’ve lived together for a few years so we know what each other’s like. The actual property, maybe I’ll get the final say.”

Scarlett quizzed the pair to find out more details of what they really needed. “Let’s talk about what you want from a property first,” said Scarlett.

Jacqueline joked that a sea view would be essential and said: “I definitely would like a sea view, if I can’t see the sea it’s pointless me being here.”

Chris added: “As long as we don’t have to look at it through binoculars then we’re fine.”

Jacqueline was shocked after husband Chris revealed that he needed space to store two motorbikes at the potential new property. Chris explained that he needed a “A two bike space,” leaving Jacqueline looking shocked.

“Flipping heck! How many?” Said the shocked wife.

To many motorbike fans his requirements were not too bad as he only wanted to store a big Triumph and a small motorbike. The pair went on to offer on a two-bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, but sadly lost out when they would not meet the asking price.

