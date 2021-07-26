Tragic forklift accident kills Malaga worker after he became trapped.

Tragically a 42-year-old worker became trapped under a forklift truck in Malaga city on Monday, July 26, according to Andalucian emergency services. The Andalusian emergency services are attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The victim had been working for a company which is located on Calle Leo Delibes when the accident happened. A witness to the accident quickly alerted the emergency services and said that the worker was unresponsive. The accident happened in the Valdicio industrial estate, which is near to the MA-20 and the Cadiz road.

The emergency services quickly responded to the call and rushed to the scene of the incident. Local police and firefighters also attended the scene of the accident in addition to National police officers.

The emergency services worked to release the man who had become trapped underneath the machine. Sadly though the National police confirmed the death of the man, as reported Europa Press.

The Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Hazards has also been alerted to the accident by the emergency services.

In other sad Spanish news, the mayor of Zuñeda in Spain’s Burgos died on Saturday afternoon after his motorbike collided head-on with a tractor. The mayor, Roberto Ceballos Diez, was only 51 years old at the time of his death. According to the Government Delegation in Castile and Leon the accident occurred when the mayor’s motorbike had a head-on collision with a tractor on a straight stretch of the BU-570.

The mayor died in the accident which occurred at around 15:00 hours. The accident happened at kilometre three in the town of Zuñeda.

