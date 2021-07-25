Tragedy as young Hugo Millan dies after serious accident in the European Talent Cup in Spain

Tragedy has struck as young Hugo Millan, aged only 14 years old, dies after a serious accident in the European Talent Cup in Spain’s Aragon.

Hugo had been taking part in the European Talent Cup when with only 13 laps to go he suffered from a crash. Sadly though the worst was yet to come.

As reported La Sexta, the young Spanish rider from Huelva was attempting to walk the off the track when he was run over by a fellow rider. Tragically, the Polish rider Milan Leon Pawelec, was unable to avoid him.

Officials quickly raised a red flag and an ambulance rushed to help young Hugo. He was attended to on the track before being rushed by helicopter to the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza, as reported ‘Cuna de Campeones’.

Sadly though medics were not able to save his life. “We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millan succumbed to his injuries after an accident in the HETC race. We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo”, said FIM CEV Repsol.

Gabriel Cruz, the Mayor of Huelva, sadly confirmed the news of the young motorcycle rider’s death and paid tribute to Hugo. “How sad, how painful. One of the hardest lines I have to write, I never thought I would have to say goodbye to Hugo Millan in circumstances other than his departure for a championship”, said the mayor.

“Hugo was joy, self-improvement, strength and kindness. It is very unfair that at only 14 years old he has gone, the only thing that comforts me is that he has gone away fulfilling his passion, motorcycling. A big hug to his family and friends. D.E.P.”

