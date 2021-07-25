Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet ‘not included’ in royal line of succession

Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet still ‘not included’ in royal line of succession.

Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet is eighth in line to the British throne but the Royal family have ‘not included’ her in the public succession list yet. Lilibet was born on June 4 and some 50 plus days after her birth she is still not included in the list.

Harry’s daughter falls in the list immediately after her brother Archie, and she comes one slot before Prince Andrew. There is no official line of succession in the UK as there is nothing in the legal framework of the country for this. This means that the list is the nearest thing the UK has to an official succession list.

The fact that the list has not been updated yet caught the attention of ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship. On the Royal Rota podcast he said: ‘You have got to ask what has taken them so long.

‘All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number.

‘They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born.

‘And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well.

‘So where’s Lilibet? I can forgive them a week or two but a month?

‘Is this them being a little bit petulant? Is it them saying, “We will get around to it when ready?”

He added: ‘It does feel like to me, maybe, they are making a point.’

Other royals were added far more quickly to the list. Prince Louis was added around 12 days after he was born according to The Sun.

