Holly Willoughby says she keeps new TV husband Bradley Walsh ‘in check’ during filming of Take Off With Bradley & Holly.

Holly will be appearing with new TV husband Bradley Walsh on the gameshow Take Off With Bradley & Holly. The gameshow had a successful pilot in 2019 and now viewers will get to see the real thing.

Holly spoke of working with Bradley and said: “A nightmare! No, it was lovely, although he does need reining in and keeping in check.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I have to take control of the situation. When I am working with Bradley, I really have to be on my toes and pay attention, because I am keeping us both in line.”

Bradley is enjoying working with Holly. “It’s fantastic working with Holly”, said Bradley

“She is at the top of her game as far as live television goes. Working with Holly makes this show special for me.”

Holly is normally seen alongside fellow This Morning presenter Philip Schofield. Philip has jokingly said that he is devastated that Holly now has a new TV husband. The pair have broken up for their summer holidays at the moment.

Philip commented on the new pairing on The One Show. “Wow, that happened quickly. We break up for the summer and the next thing I know you’re with another man!” said Philip.

“It’s fine, I’m obviously devastated but I want the dog and the CD collection.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.