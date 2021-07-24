Piers Morgan says he caught Covid at the Euro 2020 final even after being double jabbed

Piers Morgan says he caught Covid at the Wembley Euro 2020 final even after being double jabbed.

Piers says he got the potentially deadly coronavirus after crowds “crashed their way in with no tickets or testing”. Morgan aged 56, has been double jabbed, but still managed to catch COVID.

Many people around the world including expats in Spain are now wondering if a third jab against the coronavirus will be needed, and if so just when will they receive it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Piers told of how Covid left him with sneezing fits along with fever, chills, and violent coughing too. At the moment in England the dominant strain is the Delta variant and this is what Piers believes he caught.

When he headed to the Euro 2020 final he felt comfortable as everyone attending the event had either been double jabbed or had taken a lateral flow test, which had proved to be negative.

Piers has been fairly quiet on social media during the last two weeks about the virus, but previously he took to Twitter to say how he had felt safe at Wembley until the event was crashed by “drunken morons”. He has written about his experience of Covid in an article which is set to appear in The Mail on Sunday tomorrow, July 25.

Piers commented on Twitter: “Yes, it felt safe and covid compliant (everyone either fully vaccinated or negative LFT) at Wembley during the Euros until the final when 1000s of drunken morons crashed their way in with no tickets or testing – and probably turned it into a huge super-spreader event”

According to Wales Online, Piers writes in his Sunday piece: “My confidence that the event would be ‘covid safe’ had disintegrated.

“It was turning into an unregulated free-for-all.”

According to The Daily Mail it was only two days after the final that Piers began to feel ill.

Piers also commented on Twitter that: “Ecstasy.. before the agony.. Amid all the negativity, I just want to say that being able to take my sons to see England play a final at Wembley was one of the greatest experiences of our lives. Incredible atmosphere & drama. Thanks Gareth & the team – it was one helluva ride.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.