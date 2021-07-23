Police in Malaga enforce new restrictions as hundreds found on beaches after deadline

Police in Malaga enforce new restrictions as hundreds found on beaches after the 11.00 pm deadline.

Police in Malaga have intensified their surveillance and patrols of the beaches in order to ensure compliance with the new measures introduced by the Junta de Andalucia on July 22 which are now in force.

According to police, hundreds of beachgoers across Andalucia were still hanging around the beaches last night after the 11.00 pm deadline, many saying they were totally unaware of the new law. Irrespective of their complaints, they were all cleared off the beaches and also reminded of the 2.0 am curfew now in place in the region.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The only exception to these new rules are activities which are included in the summer cinema. In this case, beach areas will be cordoned off and only attendees will be permitted to enter. The Consistory is already preparing more police to ensure compliance from the public.

The Royal Decree and instructions regarding the new law have been transferred to the Local Police and Guardia Civil Protection units responsible for patrolling the beaches.

Since the publication in the BOJA of the new measures to be applied in reference to the increase in COVID infections, the coastal municipalities of Andalucia have come together to adopt a plan in which it is hoped will not have a dramatic effect on the regions recently vitalised tourist industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.