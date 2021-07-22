Malaga capital will close its beaches at night from 11pm

Malaga City Council will close the beaches from 11pm

The new beach closures are coming into place following the new restrictions proposed by the Junta de Andalucia, published yesterday by the BOJA, coming into force today, July 22.

The only exception to these new rules are activities included in the summer cinema. In this case, the beaches will be cordoned off and only attendees will be permitted to enter. The Consistory is already preparing more police to ensure compliance from the public, Malaga Hoy reports.

The new measures to stop the spread of the virus include, in alert levels 2 (of which Malaga is included), 3 and 4 areas there will be beach restrictions between 11pm and 7am.

The decision has already been adopted by other municipalities in Axarquia, such as in Velez-Malaga, where the City Council is also expected to close the beaches at night.

“The municipalities must take the necessary measures to close the beach for any leisure and recreation activity.”

This measure is intended to avoid crowds “especially in groups between 16 and 29 years old.”

It has also been established that only fishing and other individual activities will be permitted, as well as restaurant services located on the aforementioned beaches.

The announcement comes as the incidence rate among young people in Malaga continues to soar. The 14-day cumulative incidence rate among the younger population now exceeds 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after increasing 237.9 points.

The Ministry of Health has notified 1,272 new positives in the age group that includes people from Malaga between 15 and 29 years old. The total number of infections in this population group is already 29,634 and the incidence rate amounts to 2,018.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

