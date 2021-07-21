Breaking News: Kier Starmer back in quarantine

Labour leader, Sir Kier Starmer, is back in quarantine after one of his children tested positive for Covid.

The announcement was made two hours after the Labour leader attended the Commons PMQ’s in which Boris Johnson attended virtually due to his own period of quarantine at Chequers.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir said: “One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime.

“In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating.

“Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

The Labour Party has confirmed this will be the fourth time their Sir Kier has had to isolate since the pandemic began, Sky News reports.

The news comes a couple of days after the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are self-isolating in a government U-turn.

In a total U-turn, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will now self-isolate and follow the rules that everyday people have to follow too. They both came in contract with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has now tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

In a decision that caused uproar, the pair decided that they would initially take part in a pilot scheme. This would mean that they did not have to self-isolate and instead they could carry out daily testing.

Rishi Sunak took to Twitter and said: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.”

