Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate in U-turn

Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to self-isolate in government U-turn.

In a total U-turn the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will now self-isolate and follow the rules that everyday people have to follow too. They both came in contract with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has now tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

In a decision which caused uproar the pair decided that they would initially take part in a pilot scheme. This would mean that they did not have to self-isolate and instead they could carry out daily testing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Politicians have hit back at them and claimed that it was “one rule for them and another for the rest of us”.

Rishi Sunak took to Twitter and said: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.”

Many have claimed that the initial decision not to self-isolate meant that there is one rule for them, and another rule for everyone else. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claims that Johnson and Sunak have been “busted yet again for thinking the rules that we are all following don’t apply to them”.

“The public have done so much to stick to the rules. At a time when we need to maintain confidence in self isolation, parents, workers and businesses will be wondering what on earth is going on in Downing Street,” said Sir Starmer.

“The way the prime minister conducts himself creates chaos, makes for bad government and has deadly consequences for the British public.”

The Adam Smith Institute, an economic think tank, predicts that next week over 2 million Brits could end up self-isolating.

“Many people are deleting the app because they know it is too sensitive”, said Deputy director Matthew Kilcoyne.

“This is a very rational move when so many are vaccinated and there are effective treatments to protect the vulnerable.

“One-third of people will face financial hardship if they are forced to isolate. They must balance a very real risk of lost income against a very low potential risk from the virus.

“This is a worst-of-all-worlds nightmare that could cripple the economy.

“Orders are going unfulfilled due to staff shortages, forcing people and business to borrow more money in an uncertain climate. The app is a short-sighted false economy, right when we need it least.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.