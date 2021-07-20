THERE is to be a bohemian event on the evening of Sunday July 25 as local charity Collective Calling hosts an evening of jazz in Marbella.

Running from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, the band Callejon del Jaleo which play a selection of Latin jazz at the Farm, Plaza Altamirano 3 in Marbella Old Town.

Tickets will cost €50 per person which sees guests enjoy a signature cocktail on arrival as well as a two course menu with part of the proceeds going to the charity.

Collective Calling is a faith-based charity which provides humanitarian support here on the Costa del Sol as well as assisting street children in Tanzania.

Reservations are a must at this laid back and friendly restaurant (which boasts it has the only urban beach bar in the old town) so call 711 006 961 to make sure you don’t miss out.

If you haven’t been to The Farm, then this is great excuse to come and enjoy an authentic ambience and make a difference.

In the words of the founders of Collective Calling, “Out of the fires of desperation burn hope and solidarity, we are so grateful to every person who has joined us in support on this journey as we shine light into darkness!”

