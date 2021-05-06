Marbella charity now able to open office and food bank

COLLECTIVE CALLING, a Costa del Sol charity is excited to have secured funding to open the Collective Calling empowerment centre which will host the CC Food Bank and the Inspiring Futures program.

The funding was secured through sponsorship from HighTower Invitational a not-for-profit club that aims to create fun activities for its members and at the same time support local community, it’s businesses and charities.

The HighTower sponsorship will see Collective Calling -which supports local families and the homeless community with food assistance – receive a total of €17,000 of which Peter Jorge the founder of HighTower, donated a very generous €10,000 personally.

Inspiring Futures is a nine-week program that helps to inspire, equip and transform participant’s lives, with its core mission facilitating work placements.

Collective Calling welcome donations of food items to its food bank which is located at the new office Calle Alamo, EDF. Cortesol, Local No 12, San Pedro de Alcantara, 29670, which will be formally opened on Friday May 14